RAYNE, La.- A&O 21st Century Club, Inc, a nonprofit public service organization will be having a school supplies drive on August 4, at the Rayne Civic Center, from 1:00-6:00pm.

For the last 18 years they have done their best to support the needs of local families and students. The club will again try to help ready and prepare students for the upcoming school year.

There will be free supplies, backpacks, hair cuts, adult bingo, and food given on August 4. There will also be a 3on3 tournament.