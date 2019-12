LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Earleir this week, News 10 shared the story of how one local nonprofit it making strides to employ individuals with unique needs.

On Thursday, an anonymous local donor purchased $2,000 worth of pies from Dreams Foundation Meat Pie Factory and sent them to feed the hungry at St. Joseph Diner.

The Dreams Foundation is also currently selling hot meat pies at Acadian Village this holiday season.

The nonprofit encourages volunteers to work inside the factory with their staff.