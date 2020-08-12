Annual Tour de Life blood drive set for Aug. 17-22

ACADIANA, La. – Vitalent and partners NASH FM 99.1, 94.5 KSMB, Q95.5, and Magic 104.7 are touring Acadiana August 17-22 in an effort to promote blood donations, which are heavily needed.

“The coronavirus pandemic has brought to light the vital importance of ongoing blood donations,” Vitalent said in a statement. “All blood types are important and are needed for patient care in our area hospitals we serve.”

Each year, Vitalant and Cumulus radio stations tour Acadiana to make donating blood easier and more convenient for donors.

Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, the need for blood has never stopped, Vitalent said. Many patients, including cancer patients, newborn babies, sickle cell patients, trauma victims and many more rely on blood donations every two seconds of every day of the year.

Donate August 17 through 22 with Vitalant and local Cumulus Media radio stations at the Vitalant donation center located at 1503 Bertrand drive in Lafayette or at one of the many locations throughout Acadiana which can be found at Vitalant.org/TourDeLife.

All donors receive a T-shirt! (T-shirts are while supplies last)

Donors are also entered to win the following:

One of 50 pairs of tickets for FREE entry to the Audubon Zoo

One of 50 $10 play cards to EPIC

One of 20 FREE pass for two to Tiki Tubing

One of four $250 Amazon gift cards

All successful blood donations will be tested for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. For more information, please visit Vitalant.org/antibodytest. If you have recovered from COVID-19, have been at least 28 days sympton free and are interested in donating convalescent plasma, please visit Vitalant.org/covidfree.

In order to effectively uphold social distancing standards, appointments are strongly encouraged. Face coverings are required for all donors and staff. Please come to your donation with a face covering that covers both your nose and mouth.

The U.S. Surgeon General and Federal Emergency Management Agency have designated blood donation as an essential function, encouraging healthy and eligible donors to continue to donate even amidst COVID-19 response measures. Vitalant said it continues to intensify precautionary measures to ensure the safety of donors, patients and staff.

For more information and to schedule a donation, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Join the conversation about impacting the lives of others on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To learn more about Vitalant’s COVID-19 efforts, visit vitalant.org/COVIDfree