An Opelousas church plans to ‘Feed the City’ on Thanksgiving Day

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- An Opelousas church will open its doors on Thanksgiving Day to feed anyone in need of a hot meal.

Feed the City 2019 is taking place at Opelousas Life Church. In 2018, the event was a huge success. This year, organizers are hoping to unite more people inside the church.

“On this day, no one had to be alone. No one had to be without a meal. We’re family. Let’s make this happen,” said Allison Guidry, an evangelist with Opelousas Life Church.

It was that mindset that encouraged her and the Executive Pastor, Alma Jenkins, to help the homeless, hungry and those fighting loneliness or seasonal depression.

“When I looked around, there were a lot of things happening in the city. A lot of depression. A lot of killing going on. People being alone,” said Guidry.

Preparing for its second year, the City of Opelousas has partnered with the church once again to ensure no one is left behind this Thanksgiving Day.

“That’s where growth takes place. By everybody coming together, collaborating, sitting down and giving back to the community where we grew up in,” said Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor.

“This has been my home for 59 years. As long as the Lord allows me to breathe each and every morning, I’m going to give back in any which way I can,” said Alsandor.

They hope this message will spread beyond just the holidays, but any given day of the year.

“It has to be relieving to know that you do have people in your community that’s willing to give to you, spend some time with you and listen to you because that doesn’t happen each and every day,” Alsandor added.

“The fellowship is the most important thing. Making them feel like they’re at home with families and loved ones. Just being in an environment where they can feel special,” said Alma Jenkins.

At this time, the organizers are asking for food donations like turkey, dressing, candy yams and more for the event.

Donations can be dropped off at the church located on 146 Annointing drive. The event will begin at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.