Amid COVID-19, Iberia Parish community partners together to feed Iberia Medical Center staff

(KLFY)- The Iberia Parish community is coming together to make sure the hospital staff at Iberia Medical Center is provided a hot meal once a day.

Owner and general manager of Home Instead Senior Care in New Iberia, Jessica Ditch, explains, “This is our time to give back to those who are putting their families and loved ones on the side for the betterment of our community.”

As healthcare workers continue to fight COVID-19 on the front lines, many are looking for ways to step up and support them.

Some Iberia Parish restaurants and businesses are coming together to help the front line heroes at Iberia Medical Center.

Beau Beaullieu, State Representative District 48, says, “We are trying to utilize local restaurants. They are suffering now because patrons can not go in so we’re going around the community using various restaurants in Iberia Parish.”

Five days a week, the Iberia Parish community partners together to provide hot meals those working the front lines during the pandemic.

Marcus A. Bryant, State Representative District 96, says, “40 days of meals, that means over 40 businesses even in the crunch have still found a way to give to this cause.”

Through the efforts of all participating restaurants and business sponsorships, this good cause has help Iberia Parish by bringing money into the parish during a time of need.

“While local businesses and restaurants in other parishes are waiting for federal help, we have provided our own type of stimulus to our community. it allows them to keep doors open, pay their staff and have some revenue,” Bryant adds.

These efforts have only been in the works for two weeks and already they have enough support to provide meals until May 16th- which means over 4,500 meals will be served.