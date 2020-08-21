American Cancer Society Gala will hold a virtual evening event on August 29

(KLFY)- The American Cancer Society’s first-ever “Bow-Tie Experience” Black and White Gala will be Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s a one-of-a-kind digital evening debuting the Spirit of Hope Honorees, featuring online silent auction with mobile bidding, “Fund the Mission” call to action and more!

Streaming live on Facebook- @ACSBlackAndWhiteGala and Youtube. With your support, the American Cancer Society saves lives by helping people stay well and get well, by finding cures, and by fighting back against cancer.

Click here to sign up as an individual fundraiser on behalf of the 2020 Black & White Gala event. All dollars raised will be included in the total announced during the August 29th “Bow-Tie Experience” live broadcast.

You can use this fundraising platform to request donations via email, Facebook and other social media outlets.

All dollars raised help directly fund the mission of the American Cancer Society.

For additional information, visit https://acsmsla.ejoinme.org/blackandwhitegala.