Allons, mange! St. Martin Parish launches campaign to encourage residents to dine locally

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- St. Martin Parish launched a campaign to encourage Acadiana residents to eat locally and support locally-owned businesses amid COVID-19.

It’s a 16-week campaign that helps out local eateries while bringing the community together.

“Mange St. Martin is a campaign that groups together local restaurants and grocers to help the local businesses all be in one area,” Rhonda Branch said.

Branch helps run Buck and Johnny’s in Breaux Bridge, one of the many eateries in the parish who say they love being a part of Mange St. Martin.

“They had what was called Eat Lafayette, and it helped all the local Lafayette restaurants so much, and I’m sure they have one in New Orleans, and so why not do one in St. Martin Parish?” she told News Ten.

Some call it a campaign, while others think of it more as a celebration and a great excuse to get out and have a good time.

“We love our local food and cuisine and all of our local businesses, so it was a great place to start one,” Branch added.

Mange St. Martin takes places during the summer months every year.

This year’s campaign started on June 1, and the party won’t end until September 30.

From now until then, diners are treated to specials and deals at some of the most popular places in St. Martin Parish.

“It has brought all of the local businesses together so that we can really help each other, so we really do like being a part of it,” Branch said.

You can check out all of the businesses participating in Mange St. Martin at mangestmartin.com.