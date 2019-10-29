Allons! Jam with Horace Trahan on Nov. 9 in Opelousas

Musician, songwriter brings moving style to monthly jam session

OPELOUSAS, La.- Accordionist, songwriter and singer Horace Trahan leads the next Zydeco Capital Jam from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at the St. Landry Parish Visitor Center, I-49 exit 23, north of Opelousas. With diverse accordion skills that include zydeco, Cajun, blues and other genres, Trahan has performed throughout the United States, Canada and Europe while maintaining a strong following in his native south Louisiana.

“This is a special treat for musicians and fans to be able to jam with Horace Trahan,” said Herman Fuselier, executive director of the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission. “Horace pours so much soul into his live shows that many have become legendary.

“Barry Ancelet wrote how people in the audience cried and gave Horace a standing ovation when he first performed at the Liberty Theater in Eunice. There’s a Facebook video still floating that around that shows Horace, with just his accordion, prancing around the dance floor at Feed N Seed in Lafayette.

“The crowd is all around him, stomping their feet to beat, screaming for more. They’re loving every minute of it. Horace touches people with his music. We’re better because of it.”

Trahan began singing Cajun songs, in French and English, at the age of 15. Three years later, he was traveling with Cajun legend, D. L. Menard to gigs in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, France and beyond.

By the year 2000, Trahan had branched out into zydeco with his New Ossun Express Band. Besides covering classics from John Delafose, Boozoo Chavis and other legends, Trahan scored a regional hit with “That Butt Thang,” a party song inspired by his days in the Carencro High School band.

Trahan hit his songwriting stride with his 2010 CD, “Keep Walking,” which gave birth to “Same Knife Cut the Sheep Cut the Goat,” “Mr. Bernard” and other hits. Offbeat Magazine of New Orleans branded the album as “thinking man’s zydeco … with heartfelt messages about love and relationships. Other times its quite heady with spiritual and moralistic overtones.”

Trahan and his wife, Chantelle, released a documentary, “Cajun and Creole: Black and White,” in 2013. The film features Horace and his Creole father-in-law, Rodney Bernard, sharing historical, musical, cultural and spiritual ties that bind them. Documentary DVDs are available at the web site, horactrahan.com.

For more information, visit the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission web site at cajuntravel.com.