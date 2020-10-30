Allison Champagne Named Principal of Broussard Middle School



BROUSSARD, La. (LPSS)- The Lafayette Parish School System has announced Allison Champagne is now the principal of Broussard Middle, taking over from Heather Olson who moved into district leadership.

Champagne has been with the school system for more than 23 years, including 17 years as a classroom teacher. She has also served in various administrative positions, including the last five years as assistant principal for L.J. Alleman Fine Arts Magnet Academy.

Stepping into her new role at Broussard Middle, the school she taught at for so many years, is

especially rewarding, she said.

“I am excited for the opportunity to return to Broussard Middle,” Champagne says. “I’m looking forward to working with students, parents, teachers, and community members to build upon Broussard Middle’s continued success.”

Champagne holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Louisiana at

Lafayette, and is a native of Lafayette.

“Allison Champagne arrives at Broussard Middle with a wealth of experience. She has the unique credential of being highly qualified in all four content areas,” Director of Elementary Schools Janine LaFleur says.

She has served as both an instructional leader and an assistant principal. Allison Champagne will be a great leader for Broussard Middle as they continue their tradition of academic excellence.