LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — McKinsey Nicholas has been named the 2022 Youth of the Year for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana. To achieve the title of Youth of the Year on any level, Club members must embody the values of leadership and service, academic excellence, and healthy lifestyles.

McKinsey Nicholas is a Senior at Abbeville High School. He currently serves as the Captain of both the varsity basketball and football teams. Upon graduating, he plans on attending Louisiana Tech to major in business. His biggest piece of advice is “be excellent in everything you do.”

In the 21st-century world and workplace, leadership skills such as communication, goal-setting, and teamwork are essential for everyone – especially young people preparing to meet the challenges of adolescence and adulthood.

As a grassroots program beginning in 1947, Youth of the Year has evolved into a comprehensive leadership development program.

Nicholas will now move on to the next phase of the competition, competing for the Louisiana Youth of the Year.