All for the Kids: Financial independence course targets smart money practices

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Boys and Girls Club Jackie Unit Director Joe Long is teaching a nine week course on financial independence.

His goal is to help people learn to live within their means, in the hopes that smart money practices are passed down through generations.

“A lot of people feel embarrassed because they are in a spot and we’ve all been there myself included,” says Long.

At one point, Long was a student of the Dave Ramsey class he now teaches to parents at the Boys and Girls Club. He says the course change the way he looked at money and credit. It taught him how to enjoy life while living within his means.

“We need to change our mindset and look at it as if I don’t have the money to pay for it then I don’t need it,” said Long.

Participants will follow online through the Dave Ramsey program, with classes each Tuesday night. “Classes are meant to be your support system, because you were around other people that are in the same boat,” says Long. “People feel like we have to impress the person at the red light with the car we drive, and no we don’t. You have to set up your family for success and build your wealth.”

Classes start at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.. Long did that on purpose so that parents can bring their children to the Boys and Girls Club, since they stay open till 7 p.m..

Child care can be provide while parents learn. Learn more here.