Air Force building more inclusive culture through dress and appearance updates

Senior Airman Jaden Williams, 841st Missile Security Forces Squadron member, shares his experiences with racial inequality during a diversity discussion with Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Stephen W. Wilson June 11, 2020, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The diversity discussion included 21 Airmen ranging in rank from Airman 1st Class to Lt. Col. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tristan Day)

(KLFY) As part of the ongoing effort to build more inclusive Air and Space Forces, the Department of the Air Force announced revisions to Air Force Instruction 36-2903, “Dress and Personal Appearance of Air Force Personnel“, which are effective immediately.

The changes, as outlined in an Air Force Guidance Memorandum dated July 1, 2020, include the removal of subjective language and other rules that may have been creating unintentional or unfair barriers for Air and Space Force uniformed members, a release states.

“As we listened to Airmen and Space Professionals, we reviewed our policies and identified language in our dress and appearance instruction that was problematic for certain groups,” said Lisa Truesdale, Air Force deputy director of military force management policy.

“Ensuring inclusive language in our policies is one of the first steps in creating a more inclusive culture where all uniformed members can thrive and maximize their fullest potential.”

The changes are: