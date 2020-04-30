Acadiana Symphony Orchestra to host “May Day” fundraiser for musicians Friday, May 1

In this Wednesday, July 3, 2019 photo, Iranian musicians play while performing 19th century Russian composers in Tehran Symphony Orchestra at Unity Hall, in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra (ASO) is hosting an all-day virtual concert and fundraiser Friday, May 1, to help local musicians who have lost income due to the state’s stay-at-home order.

The event, entitled “May Day,” will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on ASO’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Each hour will feature a different ASO musician and/or ensemble performance. Viewers can tip each musician via a link. ASO officials said in a press release they are excited to provide a platform for their talented musicians to perform virtually and make up for lost income.