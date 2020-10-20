Acadiana shelters in need of donations, adoptions; Here’s how you can help

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- The Lafayette Civic Cup and the Community Foundation of Acadiana is hosting their banquet at The Petroleum Club on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. Since 1933, the Lafayette Civic Cup has been awarded to an outstanding individual who has given their time and resources to improve the Lafayette community through philanthropy. The first recipient was Lafayette Mardi Gras and Oil Center founder Maurice Heymann, and other recipients through the years have included Edith Garland Dupre, Greg Davis, Jewel Lowe, and last year’s winner Jerry K. Greig. The winner for 2020 will be available for interviews leading up to the Nov. 10 banquet.

For more information, visit https://www.cfacadiana.org/civiccup or call (337) 278-1888.