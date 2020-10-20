Acadiana shelters in need of donations, adoptions; Here’s how you can help

We want to CLEAR THE SHELTERS!
Recent hurricanes and the COVID pandemic have created a strain on our local animal shelters and rescues, and they are in desperate need of help. Can you give a dog or cat a loving home? Are you able to donate money or items to a shelter or rescue in your area? Below, we have links to parish shelters, rescue groups, a “wish list” of items each facility needs, and adoption links.
Lafayette Parish
Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
- WHERE: 613 W. Pont Des Mouton Rd., Lafayette LA 70507
- WHEN: Adoptions and Donations — Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- WISH LIST: Newspaper! Old beach/bath towels, fleece blankets, dog houses (to donate to our community in need). We do not accept food donations, but food donations can be brought to the Pet Food Pantry of Lafayette at 200 W. University.
- WEBSITE FOR ADOPTIONS: https://old.lafayettela.gov/lascc. We have an account with Adopets, which allows for fully online adoptions. A person can fill out an adoption application, pay online, and then just schedule pick up to pick up their pet! All can be processed through our website.
- WHAT ELSE?: We were able to send a lot of our animals on a Wings of Rescue flight to California, however, just one week later, we are filling back up!
Animal Rescue Foundation of Louisiana (ARFLA)
Acadia Parish
Haseya’s New Beginnings
- WHERE: 1321 Section Ave., Rayne LA 70578, (337) 372-2555 (Rayne) or (337) 962-6314 (Crowley)
- WISH LIST: Volunteers! Flea prevention for cats and dogs, Fabuloso cleaner, puppy pads, money for vaccines, heartworm tests and medical costs, shop vac, fence feeders with clips, trash bags, medium size raised dog beds for kennels.
- WEBSITE FOR ADOPTIONS: haseyasnewbeginningar.com.
Precious Paw Prints
Onyx’s Legacy Animal Rescue
Iberia Parish
Iberia Parish Animal Control
- WHERE: 2017 Seaway Access Rd., New Iberia, LA 70540
- WISH LIST: See their Amazon wish list.
- WEBSITE FOR ADOPTIONS: www.petango.com/IPAC
- WHAT ELSE?: At this time we are having a hard time finding placement for feral/community cats. These cats need outdoor/ barn/ warehouse type facilities. We get many kittens that aren’t able to be adopted out due to age. Foster homes are most needed for rescues to take them into their program.
Vermilion Parish
Vermilion Parish Rabies & Animal Control
- WHERE: 11303 Pioneer Rd., Kaplan, LA 70548
- WHEN: Mondays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- WISH LIST: Food, paper products, cleaning products, collars, training pads, cleaners, paper towels, leashes, pet carriers. For more: Amazon Wishlist
- WEBSITE FOR ADOPTIONS: Apply to adopt at AAVArescue.com, see new shelter animals at https://www.facebook.com/VermilionParishRAC/, see temperament-tested shelter animals at https://www.facebook.com/AnimalAidVerm/