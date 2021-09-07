Acadiana residents help feed families after Hurricane Ida, need community support to continue

(KLFY) — Rita Touchet and Ashley Eads are teaming up to help those displaced because of Hurricane Ida after witnessing firsthand the devastation and impact the storm had on families.

“You just can’t imagine it,” Touchet explains.

The category four storm ripped through Southeast Louisiana, leaving people behind to pick up the pieces of their lives.

Sunday, Touchet and Eads visited the area, bringing supplies and meals, feeding over 1,200 people.

Touchet continues, “They need hot meals. We had a guy come up to us and say ‘thank you, this is my first hot meal in a week.'”

When asked where the inspiration comes from, with tears in her eyes, Touchet recalled a time in her life when tragedy struck and she needed help.

“During Hurricane Rita, my mom lost everything. I know what these people are going through,” says Touchet.

Eads and Touchet tell News Ten 1,200 is not enough.

They want to do more, feed more people, but they need community support.

“I have a guy willing to cook 1,000 plates of food. We need donations. We can make this happen if we come together as a community,” adds Eads.

If you would like to help out and get involved, call Ashley Eads at 337-573-9589 or Rita Touchet at 337-652-3109

LaLouisane Banquet Hall

Hwy 14 New Iberia La 70560

Thursday 4pm-6pm

130lbs of ground beef

175 pounds of elbow macaroni noodles

cans of green beans

700 forks