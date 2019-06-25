Acadiana High School student wins scholarship

Episcopal School of Acadiana graduate Madeline Turner was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Pelican State Credit Union.

Madeline is a member of Pelican State Credit Union located at 1600 North Bertrand Drive in Lafayette, Louisiana. She is one of 14 college-bound students to receive an award from Pelican, which granted $15,000 in awards this year.

Madeline served as co-leader for the Art Club and the Book Club and won the Musical Theatre Award. Madeline’s volunteer efforts include coordinating a clothing drive for Hope House and helping academically at-risk elementary students learn to read at United Way Readers.

A volunteer committee made up of Pelican employees scored the scholarship applications based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, leadership, and community service. This year the committee received 80 applications from students with over 1,000 combined hours of volunteer service. Award recipients can use their scholarship to cover tuition, textbooks, meal plans, and much more.

“We are committed to providing free financial education and serving Louisiana with an open heart. Our scholarship program has built upon this mission and helped prepare high school seniors to tackle college expenses,” explained Pelican CEO Jeffrey K. Conrad.

Pelican’s Scholarship Award Program was founded in 2008 and is one of the many reasons why it pays to be a member of Pelican. Team Pelican youth savings account holders benefit from not only scholarship award eligibility, but also monetary rewards for good grades on their report cards each semester.