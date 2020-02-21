Acadiana health care providers partner to launch kid-friendly ambulance

Custom, co-branded ambulance is the first of its kind to serve the healthcare needs of Acadiana families

LAFAYETTE, La. (Press release) – Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital and Acadian Ambulance recently introduced Acadiana’s first custom, co-branded ambulance.

The ambulance, a 2019 Chevrolet 4500, features a custom design that includes caricatures of a frog and pelican on the outside. The frog, pelican and other animals found throughout the Acadiana region decorate the child-friendly, swamp scene interior. An inside wall incorporates the imagery into a seek-and-find, which crews can utilize to help distract and ease pediatric patients during transport.

The custom, co-branded ambulance is scheduled to make its public debut on Saturday, Feb. 22 in the Youngsville Mardi Gras parade. From there, the unit will be in service mainly in the Lafayette area and provide transports throughout the Acadiana region.

“When Lourdes approached us with the idea about creating special ambulance graphics designed to put children at ease during transport, we thought it was a great idea. Acadian is pleased to partner with Our Lady of Lourdes Woman’s & Children’s team to bring their idea to life. The ambulance will be added to our regular fleet and used for patients of all ages throughout Acadiana,” said Richard Zuschlag, chairman and CEO of Acadian Companies.

“Healthcare shouldn’t intimidate or scare children. This philosophy permeates so many aspects of what we do each day and factored heavily in the discussions with Acadian Ambulance on the design of the custom, co-branded ambulance,” said Bryan Lee, Our Lady of Lourdes President. “Our two organizations have enjoyed an historic partnership over the past 37 years. We are excited to share Acadiana’s first custom, co-branded ambulance.”

Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital is home to Acadiana’s only Level III Surgical Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and the region’s only Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). The hospital’s NICU and PICU Critical Care Transport Teams were the first in the area, a service made possible by the its partnership with Acadian Ambulance. Together, the teams provide coverage from the Atchafalaya Basin to the Texas border and from Alexandria to Morgan City – beyond the boundaries of the nine-parish Acadiana region.

The NICU and PICU Critical Care Transport and Child Life teams from Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital brought their expertise and experience into discussions with the skilled professionals at Acadian Ambulance regarding the concept, design and functionality of the custom, co-branded ambulance, which the Lourdes team affectionately calls “the Hopper.”