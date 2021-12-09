Acadiana firefighter with cancer: “I’ve missed a lot. I don’t want to miss anymore.”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A young firefighter in Acadiana, who was diagnosed with cancer, said he’s well with his treatments and recovery. The community has helped Alex Bourque, by donating thousands of dollars to assist his family with medical bills.

“You can never go back,” said Bourque. “Having all this time off, I’ve realized that I missed a lot. I don’t want to miss anymore.”

Bourque says he has incredible support from his family and his extended family, the brotherhood of firefighters.

“We’re a very spiritual family,” said Lafayette Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Bourque, Alex’s father. “We trust God will take care of this situation. Alex is going to return to good health. We see a lot of good things in the future for Alex.”

Alex was diagnosed with cancer after having leg pain and then broke his leg due to complications. He had a tumor behind his knee. He went through chemotherapy and decided to have surgery to remove the lower part of his leg in September.

At the same time, fire departments in Acadiana rallied behind Alex by doing several fundraisers. A few days after Thanksgiving, the Fire Department Coffee Foundation of Rockford, Illinois donated $10,000. All efforts so far have raised a total of $50,000 to help Alex’s family.

“It’s breathtaking, honestly. You feel like you don’t deserve it. I don’t know what it was that they saw in me, but they were overly ecstatic to give to me and my family, to make sure we were covered in every aspect,” said Bourque.

Alex has been fitted for a prosthetic leg. He says he’s looking forward to walking again and returning to work. He’s a firefighter in Lafayette and Broussard.

“Our goal is to see him come back to work,” said Broussard Fire Department Chief Bryan Champagne. “Our reward is to see him return to full duty.”

“Everyone that’s seen me has told me what an inspiration I am to them. That keeps me going. When I was down and low, I’ve seen other people that have done so much with so little. They’ve got it worse than me and they’re soaring high with what they’re doing. If they can do that, I can do something,” said Bourque.

Unfortunately, the cancer has spread from Alex’s leg to his lungs. He says that’s typical in his situation. It’s not lung cancer, but it’s something the doctors will have to monitor.

If you would like to help Alex, visit the “Team Bourque” Facebook page.