Acadiana couple helping hospitals with vaccine rollout through donations

(KLFY)- Merilyn Crain says she sees the vaccine as a way she can hug her children and grandchildren again.

That is why she and husband made donations to local hospitals.

“We wanted to do something to help. We brought food and things like that, but them that seemed inadequate,” explains Crain.

It was then when Crain reached out to Ochsner Lafayette General and Our Lady of Lourdes wanting to do more, wanting to help medical staff along with patients.

“I knew they were struggling because procedures had to be cancelled. These freezers they needed were expensive and not in stock” continues Crain.

The freezers cost about $10,000.

They will help store the vaccine and allow the hospitals to keep more on hand.

“I’m afraid of the people that may die without this vaccine” Crain added. “I’m afraid of the people losing their livelihoods. I’m afraid of what children are going through because of the way schools are structured now.”

Crain says the pandemic has been tough on her family.

She explains having to watch loved ones battle COVID-19 is what drove that instinct to do more.

“My mother had it. Two grandchildren had it. The grandchildren did OK. My mother was peril but did survive,” Crain said.

Ochsner Lafayette General expressed their gratitude saying, “Our system has seen kindness and support in many forms this year with the community coming together to make masks, encourage our employees, and donate.”

Our Lady of Lourdes also shared their gratitude: “Our community continues to bless us . Thank you Merilyn and George Crain for the generous donation.”