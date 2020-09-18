Acadiana Adapts: Basin Arts moves classes outside to continue teaching during COVID 19 pandemic

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Throughout the pandemic, KLFY has highlighted businesses and people who are adapting to make things work in 2020. Basin Arts in downtown Lafayette is doing just that.

They have moved all of their fall classes outside to Parc International this year.

“We really wanted to be able to provide classes and a safe way to people to gather in person,” says Clare Cook with Basin Arts. “We knew that a lot of people have been utilizing the online space but sometimes with movement and dance you really need to be in the body and with a group of people. We felt like the outdoors was a really safe way to do that.”

Cook says Parc International is the perfect public venue for them to utilize.

“It’s usually a place that is mostly occupied by large events and that’s not happening right now,” she said. “It felt like a really fun, unique, and fresh way to get people moving and to get people gathering. Also to utilize the space that has been pretty empty and to bring fresh motivation to our downtown community and our overall community but most importantly stay safe while we’re doing it.”

They have a morning class everyday between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., depending on the day, then Monday through Thursday class starts at 5:30 p.m.

“Those classes change from pilates, yoga, cardio dance, ballet. Every Thursday we have a community class that’s free. We will accept donations and that class will always have a new guest teacher,” Cook said.

For more information on outdoor classes visit Basin Arts’ website here.

