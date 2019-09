LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Acadian Cultural Center hosts the work of Lafayette-based visual artist, photographer, and filmmaker, Olivia Perillo.

An exhibit of Perillo’s photographs is on display at the center through Thursday, October 31.

The Acadian Cultural Center of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve is located at 501 Fisher Road in Lafayette.

For more information, call 337-232-0789 ext. 201 or visit www.nps.gov/jela.