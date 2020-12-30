AcA: Walk into a cartoon-like world created by artist Aileen Bennett

LAFAYETTE, La. — On view at the Acadiana Center for the Arts through January 30, The Illustrated Cafe is a unique and fun visual art experience for the whole family.

Whether you are looking for your next great selfie or whether you want to send your kids on a scavenger hunt looking for all artist-mice hidden throughout the exhibit (hint: there’s six), The Illustrated Café is worth a visit.

“We hope to engage visitors who would never think of walking into an art gallery and those who just

want to experience something different, fun, and uplifting,” says AcA Executive Director Samuel

Oliver.

Aileen Bennett is an artist, designer, and professional speaker. See a short interview with Bennett

about the project on AcA’s YouTube channel:

This project is presented by Advancial and supported in part by Downtown Lafayette, Town Planner, and an ArtSpark grant.

This exhibition is free and open to the general public during AcA’s regular gallery hours, Monday

through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., until January 30, 2021.

You can also visit during AcA’s socially distanced ArtWalk on Saturday, January 9, from 5-8 p.m.

AcA is normally an art center bustling with educational activities, performances, and events. Due to COVID-19 limitations, AcA has had to postpone or cancel many major events over the past year.

Because of these limitations, AcA is seeking support from its community with a “Raise Your Voice” campaign that asks for support in the form of donations. Find out more about the campaign and make a donation at acadianacenterforthearts.org.