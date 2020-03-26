AcA launches free daily online activities for grades K-2 to keep up with missed classes

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)— Acadiana Center for the Arts has announced that, in response to recent school closures, they’re taking one of their most distinguished in-school programs and adapting it for remote learning.

‘PACE Online’ is targeted at Elementary-level students, and each video is free and led by a professional AcA teaching artist.

This week, AcA launched ‘PACE Online’ through its YouTube Channel. They add three new classes each day featuring visual arts and movement-based activities for grades K-2.

Each lesson focuses on a grade-appropriate subject in either Science, Social Studies, Math, or English Language Arts and is taught through an art or movement activity. All ‘PACE Online’ classes are tailored to be done at home with only basic materials and supervision.

The lessons are available to all through support of the Louisiana Division of the Arts and the Office of the Lt. Governor.

Since ‘PACE Online’ is free to the public, AcA is seeking donations to support the continuation of the program on its website.

“The lessons are designed with young learners in mind. It’s amazing to see how children respond to learning when given the opportunity to do it by moving and creating. Our awesome team of teaching artists responded to this project with enthusiasm and jumped right in, rethinking their lessons to accommodate for time and materials.” Bree Sargent, AcA’s education director