Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Acadian Ambulance Medic of the Year celebration goes virtual
Local News
New, dangerous drug ‘gray death’ found in New Iberia for the first time, police said
Video
School plans finalized as Evangeline Parish heads back to the classrooms
Video
Another federal judge sides with governor on bar closing order as owners appeal
After first week of classes, UL reports 5 coronavirus cases; students adjust to new rules
Abbeville man loses home to fire after explosion at neighbor’s apartment
Video
Acadian Ambulance Medic of the Year celebration goes virtual
18-wheeler is leaking hydraulic fluid on Ambassador Caffery, drivers advised to avoid area
St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office welcomes first woman K-9 handler
Postal Service launches special election mail information website
La. GOHSEP urges storm preparation; First time there will be dual tropical threats in the Gulf of Mexico in 87 years
Trending Stories
Women warn of a suspicious white van in Lafayette
Video
Possible Louisiana impacts from TD #14 early next week, Tropical Storm Laura also Gulf-bound
Video
Guns, drugs found in Iberia Parish correctional center contraband investigation
Video
St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office welcomes first woman K-9 handler
Temporary restraining order issued against Lafayette Police over disciplinary action against officer
Video
