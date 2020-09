LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- It's been over a week since Hurricane Laura made her presence known in Southwest Louisiana.

However, thanks to Operation Blue Roof, many residents are one step closer to returning home.

Major General Diana Holland, Commander of Mississippi Valley Division Army Corps of Engineers, says, “The corps is all in on this. We are all hands-on deck to help the people of Louisiana.”

The purpose of Operation Blue Roof is to provide homeowners in disaster areas fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover damaged roofs until repairs can be made.