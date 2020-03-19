Abacus and Maison Title team up offer $1 meals to displaced hospitality workers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Two local businesses are teaming up to lend a helping hand to service and hospitality workers who’ve lost work due to statewide limitations implemented as a coronavirus-related health precaution.

ABACUS and MAISON TITLE are offering a home-style meal made by ABACUS daily to those displaced.

According to their announcement, the program would initially be limited to 50 to-go plates per day at the cost of $1 per plate.

Plates will be offered Monday through Friday, to be picked up curb-style at ABACUS, 530 West Pinhook.

Lafayette between the hours of 12 p.m. to 1 pm. We ask that those picking up remain in their vehicles. Our team will deliver each plate to your window to limit the exposure of our staff and community.

Organizers encourage local businesses to assist in our effort by contributing any financial, material, or logistical support so we may increase plates provided daily and further the reach to those in need. See a list on items needed below:

Any questions may be directed to Robert Fruge at (337) 945-7463.

“We are looking for food and paper products to assist us in our endeavor. This is a list of supplies that could be of great help to our effort.“

Meats

Sausage

Ham

Chicken

Shrimp

Vegetables/Fruits

Onion

Celery

Garlic

Bell Pepper

Green Onion

Lettuce

Tomato

Cucumber

Mushrooms

Miscellaneous

Cheese

Noodles

Butter

Heavy Cream

Rice

Roux

Chicken Base or Stock

Tomato Sauce or Paste

Seasonings

Salad Dressings

Canned Vegetables

Bread

Sweet Treats

Products