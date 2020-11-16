A Miles for Miles virtual family walk/run set for Nov. 22-29

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Mile for Miles is a virtual family walk/run that is a great way for families to come together during the Thanksgiving holiday to give thanks and support Miles Perret Cancer Services.

Participants can choose their own course and walk or run 1-mile with family and friends anytime between November 22nd through November 29th to kick off the holidays all while supporting local families fighting cancer.

Since the Camellia Crossing Gleaux Run can’t happen this year because of COVID-19, A Miles for Miles will be taking its place.



All registered participants will receive a long-sleeve event t-shirt, race swag, and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $1,000 Visa Gift Card. It’s a virtual event and individuals can participate from anywhere.

COST:

Adults (13 & up) $25.00

Kids (12 & under) $20.00

You can register here.

PROCEEDS:

All proceeds from the event will benefit Miles Perret Cancer Services and local families fighting cancer.