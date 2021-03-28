Dream turns into an inspiration to give back and help local community

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Orange vests on with trashbags in tow, volunteers assisted Chris Arceneaux with cleanup along Mudd Ave and surrounding areas.

“The cleanup is service. We all make a difference by chipping in and doing a little more,” Arceneaux explains.

But this story isn’t just about the head pro at Hebert Municipal Golf Course wanting his course to look good and be clean, it’s about a boy who lived just few blocks from the entrance and had a dream to one day be inside.

Arceneaux continues, “When I was dreaming about getting inside, I was reading magazines. My mom told me be positive, just keep dreaming.”

For Arceneaux, that dream came true.

From a cart boy to head pro, he says his journey is what inspires him to give back and take pride in his community.

“My breakthrough came when my neighbor gave me a golf club and seven balls. I was breaking windows and everything. That was my turning point, the minute that club hit my hand,” adds Arceneaux.

After a move to New York nearly 25 years ago and joining the PGA circuit, Arceneaux is back home, cleaning up the streets and neighborhoods where he aspired a PGA dream.

“When I see all these people walking the outside, that’s pretty amazing. Seeing everybody come together is remarkable how one platform turns into a greater cause,” Arceneaux says.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar