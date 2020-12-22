A Christmas message from Bishop Deshotel

LAFAYETTE, La. The following is the Diocese of Lafayette Bishop Deshotel’s 2020 Christmas message:

“A great light appeared,” as we read in the Sacred Scripture, and the angels appeared to the shepherds in the dark of night. Behold, I bring you great joy, a Savior has been born into the world.”

This is the great message of the Christmas season, that God entered into our world, that light has shone in our darkness.

Light, God’s first creation, all the way back to the Book of Genesis, is a sign of Christ’s presence among us. The light shone to the shepherds, the light of the star led the Magi to the newborn Christ child. At Easter time, we celebrate the lighting of a new fire, to represent Christ shattering the darkness of sin and death.

And this year, even in the midst of darkness, of sin, of death, of pandemic, the light of Christ shines once again intro our world.

Along with all my brother priests, all of the religious, and the lay ministers of the Diocese of Lafayette, I extend to all of you and all your families in Acadiana, a very joyful and merry Christmas and happy New Year in 2021. God bless you all.

-Most Reverend J. Douglas Deshotel, Bishop of Lafayette