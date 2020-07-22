Lafayette General Foundation to begin accepting applications for the Mayci Breaux Scholarship

LAFAYETTE, La. (LGH) – Lafayette General Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 Mayci Breaux Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to Louisiana students enrolled in a radiologic technology program at a Louisiana college/university. The student must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above at the time of application.

The Mayci Breaux Scholarship was created in with a $100 donation from an anonymous donor in Montana, just one day after the Grand Theatre shooting on July 23, 2015, where Mayci was a victim. Numerous donations followed, including many from Lafayette General Health employees, helping the fund grow to $20,000.

The day before the fund was publically announced, Bo and Jerry Ramsay donated $5,000 on behalf of everyone affected by the shooting. After learning about the launch of the scholarship, comedian Amy Schumer, star of the movie Trainwreck, contributed $25,000, doubling the amount endowed.

“We are pleased to award these scholarships in memory of Mayci,” said Nancy Broadhurst, executive director of Lafayette General Foundation. “The scholarship will continue to grow from donations to the Foundation.”

Mayci, a resident of Baldwin, La., graduated from Hanson Memorial High School in 2012, South Louisiana Community College and went on to attended Louisiana State University at Eunice where she was studying to become an ultrasound and radiologic technologist. Her scholarship fund, now over $50,000, is endowed through Goldman Sachs, ensuring Mayci’s legacy.

“The Mayci Breaux Scholarship has allowed us to build a legacy and provide students with the financial assistance to complete the education Mayci dreamed of,” said Dondie Breaux, Mayci’s mother.

For eligibility requirements, please visit this link. Applications for the 2020-2021 award year are due Friday, August 28, 2020. Awards are given based on the availability of accrued interest from the endowment. The expected award date is September 11, 2020, and winner(s) will be announced publicly on September 25, Mayci’s birthday.