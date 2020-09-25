90 Plus: After 74 years of marriage, Erath native gives advice on ‘making it last’

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Lulda Green, of Erath, shared her story with KLFY in January.

Lulda and her husband were married for 74 years. They had a message for making it last.

“You can’t listen to what everybody say,” she said. “They tried to put us down but I never did believe it.”

Lulda is from Vermilion Parish. Her husband worked for a farmer.

She says keeping busy has been her secret to longevity

“I’m doing pretty good. I’m doing a little work around the house such as cooking and other things. I like to fold clothes,” she said. “I like to pray. I read my bible just every day.”

She went to stay with family in Lafayette ahead of Tropical Storm Sally. She said she wasn’t taking any chances.

She says being prepared in mind, body and soul is the key to surviving what life throws at you.

“They said something about the weather that the water was going to rise and everything. We just left. I’m not taking that chance,” Lulda stated.

Lulda says faith is also her weapon, especially with COVID-19. “You got to watch and pray. That’s the only way you are going to make it is to watch and pray.”

In terms of lasting relationships, you just have to see it through. She explains a short temper solves nothing.

“You got to hold-on. They’re not doing that today,” she said.