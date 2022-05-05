LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — May 5, 2022, is the fifth annual South Louisiana Giving Day, which allows churches, non-profits, and schools across Southwest Louisiana to utilize an online giving system to receive donations from the communities they serve daily.

“Folks want to invest in good non-profit organizations and we’ve got a powerful list of organizations throughout our region to which folks can make contributions today,” Raymond Hebert, CEO of The Community Foundation of Acadiana, said.

In five years, up to $5 million has been donated. This year, there are 195 participating organizations.

Close to 100 organizations have matched donations.

“Almost $500,000 in matches already committed to non-profit organizations that raise an equal or a greater amount,” mentioned Hebert

Red Bird Ministries out of Breaux Bridge is a faith-based grief support group serving families who’ve experienced the loss of a child.

Founder and director Kelly Breaux said the group serves a large number of people, and the community response on SOLA Giving Day is a reminder of goodness.

The William C. Schumacher Family Foundation prides it’s self on community connection. As co-founders of Love our Schools, extra funds allocated from SOLA giving day allow the organization to pour back into the school system.

“We had all but two schools that met their match last year. This year, 100% are participating so we are very excited about that,” said executive director Erica Ray.

SOLA Giving Day helps fund countless organizations in the Acadiana and surrounding area. Giving ends at 11:59 p.m. Visit the online giving platform to match or make a donation.