5th annual Bicycle Safety Festival planned

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Bicyclists are invited to the 5th Annual Bicycle Safety Festival for a day of informative fun, with the goal of educating cyclists and motorists.

The event is planned for Saturday, June 12 from 2 – 5 p.m. at Parc Sans Souci, downtown Lafayette.

“We continue to host this event each year to educate cyclists and motorists about bicycle safety and the rules of the road. There has been a bicycle boom over the last year in response to the pandemic, leading families and children to venture out onto the road for a socially distant way to exercise and enjoy the outdoors,” said shared-sponsor and organizer Blake David. “As the school year ends and summer approaches, bicycle awareness is even more essential so we can make the roads safe for all users.”

Bicycle Safety Festival Highlights

Safety course led by certified bike safety instructors

Those who complete the safety course will be eligible to win a free bicycle from Hub City Cycles

Bicycle inspections

Free bike lights and t-shirts given to the first 300 participants

Bike Lafayette will provide repair and maintenance demonstrations, host a family-friendly Gleaux Ride after sunset, and will gather input from cyclists on a project to create a bike map of Lafayette

Free bicycle registration with the Lafayette Police Department; In the event a bicycle is lost or stolen, registration makes owner identification easier when the bike is found or recovered

Children’s Activities:

Children’s Museum of Acadiana

Lafayette Public Library’s M.I.Brary (Musical Instrument Library)

Deuxième Vie Creative (craft creations using repurposed materials)

Thanks to the generosity of Broussard & David, there is no charge to attend or participate in activities.

The event is made possible through a partnership between Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), Broussard & David, LLC, Bike Lafayette, the Lafayette Public Library, and ArtWalk.