5th annual Bayou Round Up kicks off this weekend

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The fifth annual Bayou Round Up taking place this weekend. The Bayou Round Up starts tonight with downtown alive and a cruise along Bayou Teche.



Tomorrow the action gets rolling at 10 a.m. at Blackham Coliseum. Cars have to be from 1963 and older. The cost to participate if you do have a classic automobile is $40 dollars.



General admission for the Bayou Round up is $10. This Acadiana one of the more intriguing car shows of the year. The music and atmosphere set up for a fantastic weekend.

