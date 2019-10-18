Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

5th annual Bayou Round Up kicks off this weekend

Community

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The fifth annual Bayou Round Up taking place this weekend. The Bayou Round Up starts tonight with downtown alive and a cruise along Bayou Teche.

Tomorrow the action gets rolling at 10 a.m. at Blackham Coliseum. Cars have to be from 1963 and older. The cost to participate if you do have a classic automobile is $40 dollars.

General admission for the Bayou Round up is $10. This Acadiana one of the more intriguing car shows of the year. The music and atmosphere set up for a fantastic weekend.

Learn more about this weekend’s event here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Sidebar