4th Annual Cadien Toujours Boucherie

KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig previews this weekends Boucherie in Morse, Louisiana.

Information from the Cadien Toujours Boucherie Facebook Page:

Make plans to come out and bring the family. The festivities will kick off at 7 a.m. with the preparation of the hog and other cooking. Not an early bird? No worries, the fun continues all day long.

Join in on the jam session from 1 p.m. -3 p.m. and then dance to the music of The 99 Playboys from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

The hog comes off the pit around 6 p.m. and gumbo will also be served. The Mike Dean Band will take over on the stage from 6:30-9:30 pm.



A $10 entry fee covers food and all the dancing you can handle! $1.50 beer and free cold drinks. Children under age 15 and those who bring an instrument and play in the jam session get in free of charge. It’ll be a family friendly event and we encourage our youth to come out and learn these Cajun traditions!