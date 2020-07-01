27th annual Tinsel & Treasures Holiday Market to be held virtually

LAFAYETTE, La. – Junior League of Lafayette has announced that its 27th Annual Tinsel & Treasures holiday market will be going virtual.

Through much thought, consideration, and concern for our members, merchants, and community, Junior League of Lafayette has decided to transition to a different version of Tinsel & Treasures for 2020.

“We are pleased to offer a virtual model of our holiday market creating a safe shopping experience as well as continue the Tinsel & Treasures traditions of our Sparkle & Shine raffle and online auction,” Junior League of Lafayette president Dr. Melanie Fowler said. “The ongoing support of our sponsors and merchants has made this possible.”

Shoppers will have two weeks to shop starting September 13, 2020 and ending September 26, 2020 by accessing the 2020 Tinsel & Treasures merchants’ online stores via a designated page at juniorleagueoflafayette.com.

When customers “Shop for a Cause,” they are able to support the Lafayette community through Junior League’s programs that benefit women and children in our area. It also allows us to provide financial support for Junior League of Lafayette and its Mission to promote voluntarism, develop the potential of women, and improve the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

For information about the 27th annual Tinsel & Treasures or to become a merchant, please visit Junior League of Lafayette’s website.