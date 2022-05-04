SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — In Sunset, the first Saturday in May has been dedicated to the Sunset Herb and Garden Festival. The festival will be held on Sunset Fairgrounds. There will be a silent auction, expert gardeners, a sweet shop and several plant vendors.

The festival begins at 9 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. this Saturday, May 7. There will be golf carts available to transport visitors who have parked far as well as other parking accommodations. Alcohol will not be sold and outside alcoholic beverages are not allowed at the festival.