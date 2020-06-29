2020 World Championship Gumbo Cook-off to go virtual this fall

NEW IBERIA, La. (Press release)- The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce said it has waited as long as possible to make a determination about the 2020 World Championship Gumbo CookOff.

“While we know the community, as well as the Chamber, was looking forward to the 31st year of sharing the best gumbo in the world this October; after thorough discussion at a special meeting of the Board of Directors this morning, the Board has voted against hosting the on-site event this year,” organizers said.

Full statement from Wendell Verret, first vice-chair/event chair:

“We all love gumbo and the gumbo event, but when it came to the final decision the board vote

was about doing everything the Chamber can, as a leading organization, to protect our greatest

asset, which are our people.

The chamber’s work is dedicated to creating the best quality of life possible, the organization said.

Seeing Iberia Parish and regional COVID-19 cases increasing again, not moving into Phase III of the State’s re-opening plan are all indicators that hosting such a large event is not in the best interest of our residents and visitors.”

Plans are underway to offer a virtual gumbo experience which will take gumbo to

the world, since the world cannot come to Iberia Parish this year.

The plan is for a return to the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff on October 9-10, 2021, for local businesses and for Iberia Parish attractions.



