2019 Acadiana Christmas events

Christmas celebrations are happening all-throughout Acadiana this weekend.
Crowley’s Christmas parade will begin Thursday along Parkerson Avenue.
Friday night will include the Christmas tree lighting at Carencro’s City Hall.
Also, Abbeville will take a Christmas stroll through downtown.
Parc Sans Souci will be rocking Friday night with “The Boss” Keith Frank and the parc’s tree lighting.
Saturday night includes the Opelousas lighting of the village and Erath’s Christmas celebrations.
And to wrap up the weekend, the beloved Sonic Christmas parade will be rolling through downtown Lafayette.