(WVLA)- The count down is on for LSU game day. People across Baton Rouge are getting ready for a one-of-a-kind home opener.

Head Coach Ed Ogeron is speaking at sold out events, and hyping fans up for the new season.

“We feel like we have a great football team, but we got to go out there and prove it,” says Coach Ogeron.

There are also new athletics promotions, which means one lucky fan and guest, will escort the band to the stadium. Where crews are preparing to sell beer and wine for the first time.

A representative with Aramark says, workers will move 110 tons of ice an stock 120 thousand cans if beer for Saturday’s game.

There will also be a one-of-a-kind draft system stationed in the North East end zone, that will push out 200 kegs of beer at 33 degrees on game day.

Fans will also be able to shop for their favorite drinks and snacks inside the kitchen market before checking out with an attendant.

Don’t worry if don’t have a ticket to the game…there’s always a friendly place around the corner.

“We’re almost 16 years to the day, and of course we started right here at the gates to Tiger Stadium, and everything LSU has given me as a student and a walk-on and now we get to give back.”