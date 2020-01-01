1  of  2
LSUE Bengals named JUCO baseball’s “Team of the Decade”

EUNICE, La. – The LSU Eunice baseball program has been named the “Team of the Decade” for the 2010s by the JUCO Baseball Blog (The JBB), the outlet announced this week.  The Bengals won a fan vote among all three divisions after earning the Division II distinction by the publication.

LSUE received more than 43 percent of votes, while Iowa Western (24.7%), Tyler JC (17.3%) and other (14.9%) were considered.

“This is a tremendous honor to be considered the ‘team of the decade’ in all of junior college baseball,” LSU Eunice baseball head coach Jeff Willis said.  “This speaks to the hard work and dedication hundreds of our former Bengals put in and help build the foundation of what our program is today.”

LSU Eunice enjoyed a decade of dominance beginning with the 2010 NJCAA Division II National Championship, the first of four in the 2010s for the Bengals.  LSUE added National Championships in 2012, 2015 and 2018 while also playing for the title in 2013.

The four National Championships are tied with Division III Tyler JC for the most during the decade.

Over that time span, LSUE had a 503-97 record (.838 win percentage) while receiving 14 All-American nominations, nine ABCA/Rawlings Gold Gloves, and five National Player of the Year awards.

Overall, LSU Eunice has won six NJCAA National Championships, made nine NJCAA Division II World Series trips and won 830 games since Jeff Willis took over the baseball program in 2003.

