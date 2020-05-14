LSU grads preparing for ‘virtual graduation’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA)- On Friday, LSU’s Class of 2020 will hear words from Interim President Tom Galligan, Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie, LSU Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner, as well as the deans of the senior colleges.



As part of the virtual commencement ceremony that can be watched here, grads will see a “Year in Review” video, the LSU Spirit Squad dancing to “Hey Fightin’ Tigers”, a message from LSU Alumni, and at the end of formal program, the names of all the new graduates will be displayed in Tiger Stadium.

A special event webpage includes suggestions on how to celebrate from a distance, downloadable virtual campus backgrounds, an official musical playlist, graduation giphys as well as ways to personalize grad caps on Instagram.

One grad’s family decorated their home in Tara neighborhood to get ready for the big day tomorrow.

Credit: Brittany Tully

Credit: Brittany Tully (NBC 33 & Fox 44)

LSU says, “as usual, spring graduates’ names will be listed on the LSU commencement website by hometown for newspapers to pull graduates’ names from their areas. The lists will be available on May 15 on lsu.edu/commencement.”

Lastly, all 4,000 graduates this year will have the chance to walk at a future LSU commencement.