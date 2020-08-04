First photos surface of Joe Burrow practicing as a Bengal

CINCINNATI, OH. (KLFY) Former LSU Quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow has officially taken the practice field as a Cincinnati Bengal.

The team shared photos on Twitter Tuesday afternoon showing Burrow in his No.9 orange and black jersey.

Less than a week ago, Burrow signed a four-year, $36 million contract with the team.

His first start in the NFL is expected to come Sept. 13 against the Chargers.