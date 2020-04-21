Independence Bowl has a new title sponsor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Independence Bowl Foundation announced a new title sponsor partnership with Radiance Technologies on Tuesday.

The agreement is for five years and is fully guaranteed bringing stability to the Independence Bowl through the 2025 football season.

Radiance Technologies is headquartered in Huntsville, AL and specializes in Engineering, Information Technology and Defense Contracts with the Army.

According to Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, established in 1999, Radiance Technologies is a 100-percent employee-owned small business prime contractor. Radiance has over 900 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community, and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration, as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

“Radiance is very excited about this partnership with the Independence Bowl,” said Radiance Technologies CEO, Bill Bailey. “We have been looking for the right opportunity to increase our brand awareness nationally, and we have found it with this partnership. The bowl’s proximity to an Air Force major command and its tie-in with [Army] West Point are both very appealing and should increase awareness of Radiance with our two largest customers, the U.S. Army and Air Force.

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will likely feature an annual matchup of either Army West Point or BYU against a rotation of the Pac-12 Conference, American Athletic Conference, or Conference USA. The 2020 edition will pit Army West Point against the Pac-12.

“The long-term partnership with Radiance Technologies is very exciting for the Independence Bowl, as it brings tremendous potential for the future as we embark on our 45th year,” said Independence Bowl Foundation Chairman, Frank Auer. “It will allow the superior work Radiance Technologies is performing for our military, along with the top-quality events the bowl undertakes each year to be highlighted to millions of people as we push forward together.”