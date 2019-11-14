Live Now
Garth Brooks wins CMA's Entertainer of the Year

CMA Awards

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Garth Brooks wins CMA’s Entertainer of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Garth Brooks has won the Entertainer of the Year honor at the Country Music Association Awards.

Brooks won the top award on a night when the contributions of women to country music were front and center, starting with a powerful opening performance from some of country music’s biggest female stars.

Carrie Underwood, who co-hosted and performed during Wednesday’s show, was the lone female nominee in the Entertainer of the Year category.

Brooks singled out Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs during his acceptance speech as some of the country artists he respected the most. Brooks performed his song “Dive Bar” during Wednesday’s ceremony.

