Additional performer, presenters announced for CMA Awards

CMA Awards

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: CMA)

NASHVILLE— The 53rd Annual CMA Awards has announced additional performers and presenters to its previously announced lineup.

Joe Walsh joins Dierks Bentley alongside Sheryl Crow, Chris Janson and John Osborne for a special performance honoring Kris Kristofferson, the 2019 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

Related: 53 things you may (or may not) know about the CMA Awards

Additional presenters include Country artists Jimmie Allen and Cody Johnson, “Good Morning America” contributor Lara Spencer, musician Joe Walsh, and actress and producer Reese Witherspoon.

Check out a full list of performers and presenters here.

