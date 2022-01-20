Friday school closures due to freezing weather

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The following closures have been announced due to expected freezing temperatures and possible freezing rain on Friday, Jan. 21.

Last updated: 1/20/22, 4:10 p.m.

Lafayette Parish

(no announcements yet)

Acadia Parish — CLOSED

“Out of an abundance of caution based on the most recent cold weather forecast and due to the possibility of unsafe driving conditions early Friday morning, the Acadia Parish School System will be closed Friday, January 21,” said Superintendent Scott M. Richard. “We will resume normal operations Monday, January 24.”

Our Mother of Peace in Church Point will be closed.

Evangeline Parish

(no announcements yet)

Iberia Parish

(no announcements yet)

Jeff Davis Parish — REMOTE LEARNING

Superintendent Kirk Credeur announced on the Jeff Davis Parish School Board Facebook that Friday will be a virtual learning day for students.

“After conferencing with local weather and police jury officials, we are making the decision to cancel schools tomorrow,” said Credeur. “Significant rainfall last night and ongoing light rain has produced standing water on bridges and overpasses. Falling morning temperatures in conjunction with standing water and wind gusts up to 30 mph will result in frozen bridges and overpasses which makes transporting students and traveling for employees too dangerous. Although face-to-face learning on school campuses is canceled, tomorrow, Friday, January, 21, 2022 will be considered a virtual day with virtual educational lessons and interactions provided to all of our students. Extra curricular activities scheduled after 1 p.m. tomorrow will be allowed.”

St. Landry Parish — OPEN

After consulting with the Office of Emergency Preparedness and receiving the latest reports from the National Weather Service, all St. Landry Parish School Board schools, Head Start centers, and administrative offices will be open Friday, January 21, 2022.

St. Martin Parish

(no announcements yet)

St. Mary Parish — OPEN

All public schools will be open tomorrow.

V. B. Glencoe Charter School will participate in virtual learning. All students will return to in-person, face-to-face learning at school on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Vermilion Parish — REMOTE LEARNING

“In consultation with the National Weather Service and the Office of Emergency Preparedness, we have made a decision to close all Vermilion Parish Schools on Friday, January 21st,” said Superintendent Thomas Byler. “While much of our parish may not see icy conditions, the bottom half of our parish is expected to have frozen precipitation well into the time our buses would be on the road. Therefore we will err on the side of caution. “It will be an emergency day tomorrow and not a virtual learning day. Hope to see all of you back on Monday.”