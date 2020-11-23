Christmas on the Bayou choir submissions

Be a part of “Christmas on the Bayou!”

Every year, Passe Partout, features a Christmas morning special titled “Christmas on the Bayou.” Well for the past two years, we’ve invited school choirs to come into the studio and perform Christmas carols, that we later air on Christmas morning.

This year, with Covid-19 restrictions in place, we cannot produce our program that way. Instead we would like to invite local churches to send in recordings of their choirs singing Christmas carols.

Each recording can be submitted to morningshow@klfy.com. The deadline to submit videos is Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Each submission should include:

Name of Church

Name of Choir

Name of song performed

Video recording attached or link to downloadable version (ie: we transfer, google drive, or drop box)

Important note: when recording with any device please make sure your settings are on landscape mode – not portrait mode. Video should be horizontal, not vertical! Also please make sure sound is crisp, clear, and audible.