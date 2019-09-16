Christmas Dinner Giveaway

Live Now
Light Rain

Abbeville

80°F Light Rain Feels like 85°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
78°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Jennings

80°F Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
73°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Opelousas

81°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Lafayette

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
3 mph VAR
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
73°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain

New Iberia

79°F Light Rain Feels like 83°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
75°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

