UL’s recent success not lost on first opponent, Texas

The Ragin Cajun football season opens in three days in Austin, Texas vs. the Texas Longhorns

It’s a top 25 matchup between UT and UL. The Horns are 21st in the country, while the Cajuns are 23rd in both the USA Today, and AP Polls.

That ranking has the Cajuns confidence level at a pretty high level. Despite, playing the Longhorn, UL players and coaches have spent the off-season with a renewed focus. That focus comes as a result of playing such a prestigious university.

But, make no mistake about it, Coach Napier isn’t backing down from a challenge. In fact, Louisiana is 2-and-1 in openers under him. That include a win at Iowa State last season.

And his early success has caught the eye of not only the college football world, but also that of Texas Head Coach Steve Sakisian, a former co-worker of Napier’s at Alabama. Coach Sark says “The opponent we are playing has our attention. They understand what they are doing, they are well coached, and this is a veteran team.”

UL Head Coach Billy Napier says, “It’s a lot of fun when you can compete against a team of their caliber, because it creates an awareness from your team during the summer and the fall. and because you have such formidable opponent..”

The Cajuns and Longhorns kickoff on Saturday Sept. 4th at D.K. Royal Stadium in Austin.

Kickoff is set for 3:30pm, and the game will air on FOX Network.